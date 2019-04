Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARICE MILLER-MASCHING.



Sharice Miller-Masching



Peacefully slipped into eternal rest on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home. Survived by her loving husband Stefan Masching; sons John William Miller and Barry Miller Jr.; sister Karila Harris and brother Joshua Riley mother Glenora Harris-Riley and others.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Freeman Funeral Home, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.