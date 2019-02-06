SHARON A'HEARN

Of Woodbridge, VA died peacefully on February 3, 2019 at the age of 72 after succumbing to cancer. Married 51+ years, her husband, Francis and their sons, Noel and Scott, were at her side. She treasured her family, including daughters-in-law Christine and Stephanie and three grandchildren, Liam, Clare, and Lily. A gifted elementary teacher for many years, she and her husband also lived in Iceland for a time and traveled throughout Europe, Canada, and the United States. Burial will take place near Syracuse, NY where she and her husband were born.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 6, 2019
