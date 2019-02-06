SHARON A'HEARN
Of Woodbridge, VA died peacefully on February 3, 2019 at the age of 72 after succumbing to cancer. Married 51+ years, her husband, Francis and their sons, Noel and Scott, were at her side. She treasured her family, including daughters-in-law Christine and Stephanie and three grandchildren, Liam, Clare, and Lily. A gifted elementary teacher for many years, she and her husband also lived in Iceland for a time and traveled throughout Europe, Canada, and the United States. Burial will take place near Syracuse, NY where she and her husband were born.