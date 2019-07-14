The Washington Post

SHARON ASHLEY

Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Sharon Quade Ashley  

Sharon Quade Ashley passed away on July 6, 2019 of Springfield, VA.
Sharon will be remembered for her beautiful smile and caring heart. Family was the most important thing to her and she was everything to them.
Sharon was the loving mother of Karl Alexander Ashley (Victoria), and Sara Ashley Endicott; dear sister of Kay Quade Hejl (Ted). Sharon is also survived by six grandchildren.
Sharon is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Paul Ashley, her stepdaughter, Jennifer Ashley Hakim, and her brother, Jerry Mel Quade.
The inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
