

SHARON LYNN BARBOUR



On Monday, April 29, 2019, our beloved niece, cousin, and friend, Sharon Lynn Barbour, departed this life at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Springs, MD. She was born on May 11, 1956 in the District of Columbia to the late William and Bertha Barbour. Sharon was a proud DC native and part-time country girl, having spent many weekends and summers with family in Front Royal, Virginia. She worked for more than 30 years as a civilian employee for the Metropolitan Police Department and became like family to many of her co-workers at the 6th District, 3rd District, and Headquarters.

Sherry, as she was fondly called, is survived by her Uncle Charles Barbour of Front Royal, VA; Aunt Elvie Barbour of Silver Springs, MD; and a host of cousins and friends whom miss her dearly.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at John Wesley Church: 14 Church Street, Front Royal, VA. A wake will precede the service, starting at 10 a.m., with Rev. Brevetta Jordan officiating and Rev. Robert Pines will be the Eulogist. Arrangements by Cartwright Funeral Home of Winchester, VA.

