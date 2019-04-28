SHARON RAE BOISVERT
Sharon Rae Boisvert on the April 22, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones, went to be with the Lord after a long and tiring battle with cancer. Sharon was born May 23, 1949 in Biddeford, Maine as the oldest of five kids and only daughter to Raymond and Florence Boisvert. Sharon's sweet tooth, zest for life, kind heart and contagious laughter will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her and calling her their friend, mother, grandmother and sister. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Alyshia and Carlos Linares, and their three children, Cristabel, Owen and Sadie Linares; her four brothers, Robert and his wife Leslie, James and his wife Ann Marie, Steven and Chris Boisvert, along with several nieces and nephews. Services for Sharon will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Reston Virginia on Monday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m., https://saintjn.org
. All are welcome to join in a celebration of Sharon's life reception at 12:30 p.m. at Brambleton Community Center, 42645 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148.