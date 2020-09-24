SHARON BOULWARE



Sharon Ann Boulware

Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 after a long illness. Preceded in death by her parents Deacon Marion J. Gallman and Arnisher M. Gallman; sister Tryphene Gallman at the blessed age of 67. She is survived by one son, Michael (Michelle) Boulware, siblings, Willie Gallman, Shelia (Greg) Miller, Ricky (Denise) Gallman, Paula Gallman and Sean Gallman; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends. Homegoing celebration will take place on Friday September 25, 2020. Viewing 10 a.m. and Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744.



