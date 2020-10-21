Sharon Doherty-Ritter
Passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, after three years of treatment for breast cancer. Sharon was an MBA-CPA, a 20-year employee of UMBC, and a friend to everyone she met. She is survived by husband Adam; her daughter Rebecca; mother, Ruth F. Doherty; sister, Shawn Berry; brother, Shannon Doherty; nieces and nephews, Steven, Delaney, Cassie, Allie, Sam, Mason, Jack, Chelsea, Graham, Jake, Andrew, Alex, and Ava; and countless others. She will be missed. Private services will be held at Our Lady of Grace in Silver Spring. Please contact the family for more information. Flowers and donations to the following charities welcome: The Lymphatic Education & Research Network; https://lymphaticnetwork.org/
, The IBC Network Foundation; https://www.theibcnetwork.org
/