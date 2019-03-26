

Sharon Dooley (Age 63)



Of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was a former and longtime resident of Oakton, Virginia. A memorial open house reception on Friday, March 29 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The reception will be at the Vale School House.

Sharon is survived by her son, John-Michael Dooley of Marietta; daughter, Erin Dooley of Arlington, VA; brother, John Bittorie and wife Kay of Indianapolis, IN. She is also survived by two nieces, great nieces and nephews. She will be missed by three dogs.

She was a former member of Vale School House, Capital Speakers Club of Washington D.C, International Country Club and many other organizations in the Washington D.C. area. She was passionate about God, her kids and her dogs.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her memory to Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue and Adoptions Inc.