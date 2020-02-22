Sharon H. Ellis-Gregg
On Saturday, February 8, 2020 at GW University Hospital. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband, Harold L. Gregg; three siblings, Cynthia Ellis-Evans, Darryl Ellis and Mary Ellis-McLean; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Friends may call at the Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Road, Ft. Washington, MD on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment in Bethel Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.