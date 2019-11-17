

Sharon Marie Wilkes Francois



On Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Washington Hospital Center, in Washington, DC Sharon Marie Wilkes Francois, age 74 of Clinton Maryland, passed away after a long and difficult illness. She was born on April 24, 1945, in Clinton Maryland of Juanita E. and Joseph Austin Wilkes. She attended school in Washington DC at St. Cyprian Elementary School, Immaculate Conception High School, Howard University and obtained her BS degree with a concentration in accounting at the University of the District of Columbia in Washington, DC. She worked as an accountant throughout her life.

She loved her family immensely and was very proud of her children's accomplishments. She was a devote Christian, a strong woman, well organized, family-oriented and loyal. Her faith in God enabled her to face life's changes with grace, courage, and dignity. She enjoyed traveling and one of her most memorable trips was visiting Rome in 1985 with her mother and the St Theresa of the Avila Catholic Church Gospel Choir where they were bestowed the honor for singing for Pope John Paul II. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching television.

She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Col Frank Francois III USA (Ret), daughter, Stephanie M. Covington, son, Dr. Damian L. Covington, (Carol Ann), her grandchildren; Nia Marie, Damian Jr, and Drew L. Covington; her brothers, Joseph (Sylvia), William (Audrey), Stephan (Jane) and Philip Wilkes. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Wanda J. Kirkpatrick (James), Karen L. Francois, Frank Francois IV (Ellen) and Greg Francois (Annmarie);.eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Juanita E and Joseph A. Wilkes and two sisters, Faye Wilkes Perry and Brenda E. Wilkes.

Funeral services will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 8909 Old Branch Avenue, Clinton, MD on Thursday, November 21, 2019. A Memorial Gathering will begin at 10 a.m., the Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 am. The Inurnment will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD. For more information please go to