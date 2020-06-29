Sharon Green

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She is survived by her father, James Green; mother, Annie Armstrong; daughter, Kimberly Bellinger; two sons, La'Velle Green and Lonnel Green; seven grandchildren, Raedyn Holt, Raesean Bellinger, James McCrae, Jr., Kaiden Green, Noah Green, Nathan Green and Nicholas Green; sister, Denise Green; two brothers, Mark Green and Terrance Nelson; a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Green may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Tuesday, June 30 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Service and burial is private.