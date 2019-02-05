Notice Guest Book View Sign

GUIZZETTI Sharon Tobin Guizzetti January 13, 1941 - February 1, 2019 Sharon Tobin Guizzetti of Chevy Chase, MD died in the arms of her loving family on February 1, 2019. A descendant of pioneer founders of South Dakota, a voracious reader, a passionate world traveler, and a beautiful soul, Sharon was as gritty as she was erudite, and as adventurous as she was captivating. She graduated from Huron High School in Huron, SD in 1958. In 1962, she earned a BS in Speech and Language Pathology from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. During a break from graduate studies in Denver, CO, Sharon spent several months trekking through Europe. When she returned to the U.S., she stopped in Washington, DC to visit her sister, who had recently joined the staff of Sen. George McGovern. Sharon fell in love with the area - and a Naval intelligence officer, whom she would eventually marry - and made it her home, raising her family in Chevy Chase and serving as a speech and language pathologist in the DC Public School system for 20 years. A true mother of reinvention, Sharon turned her flair for design and considerable culinary skill into "a la carte, ltd.," a Chevy Chase gourmet prepared foods and catering business. Later, she became a real estate agent with Long & Foster, a career she enjoyed for nearly 30 years. When she was not working, reading, traveling or tending her garden, Sharon doted on her family, including her four grandchildren, and her pets. Sharon is survived by her partner-in-adventure and adoring husband of 49 years, Jim Guizzetti, of Chevy Chase, MD, daughter Mia Guizzetti Hayes and son-in-law Peter Hayes of Washington, DC, son Brett Guizzetti and daughter-in-law Dana Horoszewski of Arlington, VA, and sister Beverly Micklus of Bethesda, MD. She also is survived by her beloved grandchildren Josephine, Petra, Tobin, and Thea, who miss their Nonna very much, her rescue Shih Tzu, Mr. Chen, and countless relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Florence Tobin, and her sister Patricia Tobin. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Avenue, NW. A Requiem Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 3630 Quesada Street, NW. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Médecins Sans Frontieres, [ donate.doctorswithoutborders.org ] the National Women's Law Center [ act.nwlc.org ], or the Humane Rescue Alliance.The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Avenue, NW. A Requiem Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 3630 Quesada Street, NW. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Médecins Sans Frontieres, [ ] the National Women's Law Center [ act.nwlc.org ], or the Humane Rescue Alliance. Published in The Washington Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

