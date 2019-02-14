

SHARON A. HARRIS



It is with great sadness that the family of Sharon A. Harris announce her passing. On January 30, 2019, at the age of 68, she succumbed to complications following a bout of pneumonia and years of valiantly fighting kidney disease. Sharon was an industrious business woman, a kind and generous friend and a loving and devoted mother with an infectious laugh. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Arthur J. Harris, many family members including Robert and Toya Lyda, and oldest friend Mary Peace. She will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 13801 Georgia Avenue, on March 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. After the service, the family will greet friends and family at a Celebration of Life event at Republic Restaurant at 6939 Laurel Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.