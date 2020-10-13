1/
SHARON HILL
Sharon Linda Hill  
On Friday, October 9, 2020 Sharon Linda Hill of Silver Spring, Maryland entered into eternal rest. Loving mother of Bryan Hall Sr. and Kimberly McCreary. She is also survived by her father Ernest Hill, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, four siblings, many other relatives and friends. Her life will be celebrated On Thursday, October 15, from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 noon at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment private. www.wisemanfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
