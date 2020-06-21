SHARON GREY HORSNBY
On June 13, 2020, Sharon Grey Hornsby peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her home in Alexandria Virginia, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Sharon was born on April 19, 1969 in Kingston Jamaica, to proud parents George and Thelma Grey. Sharon is a proud graduate of Alfred University, where she earned her BA degree in English Literature. She then went on to earn a Master's degree in Public and International Relations from Virginia Tech. After serving in the Army, she built a successful career supporting US foreign military sales. To those who knew her, she will be remembered for her contagious smile, relentless passion and care for those she loved,and a huge presence and personality that extended far beyond her physical size. Sharon was preceded in death by her father George Grey, and is survived by her loving husband, Tom Hornsby, two stepdaughters, Amanda and Samantha, mother, Thelma Grey, four sisters, three brothers, and a slew of nieces, nephews, and extended family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sharon's favorite cause, Peace and Love Academic Scholarship (Palas1.org) an organization committed to supporting the educational advancement and achievement of students in need across the Caribbean. Arrangements are entrusted to Cunningham Turch Funeral Home of Alexandria. In light of travel and gathering precautions due to the ongoing health pandemic, a small memorial gathering will be held on June 27, 2020 followed by final interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.