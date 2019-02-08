SHARON JACKSON

On January 27, 2019, age 61. Beloved daughter of Lionel and Barbara Sullivan. Dear wife of Leon Jackson and mother of Sharonda Jackson Marshall (Ryan) and Lionel Jackson (Maria). Sister of Sheila Humaine (Reggie-deceased) and Tawanda Parker (Derrick). Also survived by four grandchildren. Funeral service Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Evangel Cathedral in Upper Marlboro, MD. Visitation 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 8, 2019
