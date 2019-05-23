Guest Book View Sign Service Information Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home - Bowling Green 1460 West Wooster Street Bowling Green , OH 43205 (419)-352-2171 Send Flowers Notice

LIGHT SHARON KAY NEWMAN LIGHT Sharon Kay Newman Light of Chevy Chase, Maryland, born May 22, 1940 in Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away surrounded by family on May 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. On February 21, 1959, Sharon married her husband of 60 years, Jimmy A. Light, M.D. (Col. in the U.S. Army, Chief of Transplant Services for the Army and Navy, and Chief of Transplant Surgery at Washington Hospital Center). Sharon attended Bowling Green State University and Henry Ford College School of Nursing and worked for a short time at the Bowling Green Sentinel, before becoming a full-time mother in 1961. She returned to school to complete her Bachelor of Arts in Ancient History from the University of Maryland in 1976, where she was President of the Mortar Board Society. Sharon earned her real estate license in 1978 and worked with many realty organizations, most recently Long & Foster Real Estate. She developed a nationwide personal referral network and specialized in serving young families relocating to the Washington, DC area, receiving multiple awards throughout her career. Sharon was active throughout her life with many political, charitable, and community service organizations, including the Women's Consciousness Raising Society, the National Kidney Foundation, and Chevy Chase at Home, which she co-founded. A lifetime lover of fabric arts, Sharon was part of several knitting and sewing groups in the Greater Washington area. Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy; her seven brothers and sisters, Carole Newman, Lawrence Newman (Elsie), Andrea Hahn (Robert), Pamela Janka (Dennis), Bridget Myles (Chip), Patrice Cavanaugh, and William Newman (Lucy); her three children, Amy Light, D.M.D., Libby Light, and Timothy Light, M.D. (Kelly Ann); and her eight grandchildren, Michael Oosterhout, Gregory Oosterhout, Olivia Oosterhout, Ian Grimes, Willa Grimes, Julia Grimes, Rosella Light, and Alexander Light. A private ceremony will be held in Bowling Green, Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to PO Box 648, Bowling Green, OH 43402 or online at www.HannemanFH.com . In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's honor and memory are welcome at the Washington Regional Transplant Community (WRTC), 3190 Fairview Park Dr., Suite 700, Falls Church, VA 22042 (703-641-0100). Published in The Washington Post on May 23, 2019

