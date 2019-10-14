The Washington Post

SHARON P. McDONALD  

On Saturday, October 5, 2019, after a brief illness, Sharon, the daughter of the late Layton and Emma McDonald, entered into eternal rest. She is survived by two brothers, Walter (Carlita) and Jasper (Joann) McDonald; a sister Karliss McDonald-Smaw; sister-in-law, Elaine McDonald; nine nieces; eight nephews; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD on Tuesday, October 15 from 10:30 a.m. until time of graveside service 11:30 a.m. at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 14, 2019
