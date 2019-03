Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARON MITCHELL.



Sharon Marie Mitchell

(Age 67)



Of Alexandria, VA, on March 10, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, 1500 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA 22302, followed by a reception with friends and family.

A complete obituary and online guest book may be found at