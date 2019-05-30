SHARON LYNN NORKIN (Age 81)
Our beloved mother joined the love of her life, Donald Philip, in heaven on May 17, 2019. During 52 years of marriage, their strongest desire was to provide happy childhoods for a loving family. Her grandchildren likened her to Mary Poppins as she was always firm and authoritative in her care, but in the most fun and imaginative way-and she carried a big purse filled with magic. Sharon is survived by her children Tracy, Donna, Debbie, and Doug; and her grandchildren Regan, Arielle, Emma Sophie, Kristopher, and Brynna. Funeral Service private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.kidney.org
.