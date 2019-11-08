

SHARON N. PEIKIN



On November 7, 2019, Sharon Nimetz Peikin passed away peacefully with her family by her side, following a long illness. Sharon was the beloved wife of 58 years to Dr. Alan Peikin; devoted mother of Jeffrey, Steven (Jodi) and David (Stacey); loving daughter of the late Drs. Aaron and Blanche Nimetz; caring sister of Dr. Allen Nimetz (Carol); and proud grandmother of Brian, Emily, Alison, Sophie and Justin.

Sharon was born January 14, 1940 in Washington, DC. She graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School and Brandeis University. She worked as a Montgomery County elementary school teacher and as the office manager of her husband's oral surgery practice. She was a longtime member of Woodmont Country Club and Washington Hebrew Congregation, where she was active in the Sisterhood. Sharon volunteered her time to the Jewish Federation for Group Homes, a service organization for individuals with disabilities. She and her husband were avid travelers.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 10, 1 p.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb Street, N.W., Washington, DC. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, Maryland. After the interment on Sunday, and on Monday at 4 p.m. family will be receiving guests at the late residence in Rockville. Donations in her memory may be made in her name to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.