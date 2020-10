Or Copy this URL to Share



SHARON E. ROBINSON

Sharon E. Robinson of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Survived by her beloved husband Francis N. Robinson; four step-children, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home in Landover, MD, service will immediately follow.



