Sharon Connell Shackelford  

Of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully, January 9, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
She is survived by her husband, John Shackelford; her sister, Candace Catoe; two daughters, Ansley and Kelley, and three grandchildren, Gisele, Jovani, and William.
Sharon was a loving and loved member of the community. Passionate about early childhood education, she leaves a lasting legacy at several pre-schools, the last of which was Child and Family Network Centers, where she served as Director of Education.
An informal gathering was held at her home to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 15, 2020
