SHARON SOUTHARD

On Saturday, October 17, 2020 of Annandale, VA. Sharon was the beloved sister of Gale Susan Badia and Thomas P. Southard. Sharon is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church, 7500 St. Philips Ct., Falls Church, VA 22042 on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with the Memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, VA. A complete obituary and online guestbook may be viewed at