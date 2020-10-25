1/
SHARON SOUTHARD
Sharon M. Southard  
On Saturday, October 17, 2020 of Annandale, VA. Sharon was the beloved sister of Gale Susan Badia and Thomas P. Southard. Sharon is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church, 7500 St. Philips Ct., Falls Church, VA 22042 on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with the Memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, VA. A complete obituary and online guestbook may be viewed at www.fmfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:30 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
OCT
30
Memorial Mass
11:30 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
