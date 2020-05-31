SHARON SPEARS
Sharon Harrison Spears  
Suddenly, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, beloved mother of Robert Cleveland Spears, Jr. adored grandmother of Mason, Dinari, India and Damien. She is also survived by her siblings, Frank Jr, Cheyre, Joan, Roamus, Jennifer, Onita, Abdullah and Carey. Family will receive loved ones and friends on Wednesday, June 3, from 12:30 p.m. until time of Homegoing Celebration, 1:15 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
12:30 - 01:15 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
JUN
3
Service
01:15 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
