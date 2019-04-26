

Sharon Dee Strieter



Sharon Dee Strieter, born in Nebraska on September 15, 1934 to Ernest and Helen Bloomgren. She was married to William Strieter, who predeceased her in January of 1979. Sharon passed peacefully away on April 20, 2019. Sharon danced as a show girl at the Casino Royal in Washington, DC many years ago. She was also a Rockette for a while. Her love of dancing continued throughout her life with the final years finding her watching Dancing with the Stars instead of taking to the dance floor. She enjoyed going to the movies and watching sports on TV. She was a Washington Redskins fan as well as a fan of Stephen Curry. Always wanting to have a good time, she would play tennis and go ice skating. Sharon enjoyed boating and having fun. She leaves behind her daughter, Kiley Hay (Fraser), two grandchildren, William and Graham Hay, a sister Taffy Trigg (Langston) and brother, Kevin Bloomgren as well as her best friend Betty Soulier. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.