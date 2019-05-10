Sharon Rose Lafferty Strong
On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Sharon Rose Lafferty Strong, of Silver Spring MD; born May 30, 1931, in Kansas City MO; long-time resident of the Washington DC area; a graduate of Montgomery College, former operating room nurse, member and past president of the Woman's Club of Bethesda, avid bridge player; wife of the late Robert Strong; mother of Michael (Lauren), Gregory (Karen), Kenneth (Cathy), and the late Scott; grandmother of Matthew (Tracey) Strong, Leah Strong, Daniel (Jessica) Strong, Elizabeth Groombridge, Nicholas Strong, Zachary Strong, and Kate (Ryan) Strong-Stadt; also survived by numerous great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd., West, Silver Spring MD (Valet Parking) on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Services and interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to CHI Centers Inc., 10501 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20903.