

Sharon Jean Sullivan



A long-time employee of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and a Washingtonian for more than 40 years, died suddenly January 4, 2020 from complications of A long-time employee of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and a Washingtonian for more than 40 years, died suddenly January 4, 2020 from complications of breast cancer . She was 69 years old.

Sharon worked for many years at the IFC, starting as a temp and working her way up to senior finance officer. She was a team leader, focusing on coordination and financial support for multi-million dollar development programs all over the world. Sharon was so valuable to the organization that after her retirement the IFC brought her back as a consultant, a position she held until her passing.

Although Sharon was not born in Washington, DC, she treated it like a native - an avid Redskins fan, invested in national politics, and proud to raise her children in the nation's capital.

Her work and her city were important to Sharon, but she devoted her life to her three children as an active participant in their lives and a humble role model, mentor, confidante, and pillar of the family.

Sharon Jean Sullivan was born on November 24, 1950, in Trenton, NJ, and grew up in or near that city. She received a bachelor's degree in education from Trenton State College (now the College of New Jersey). She was an only child of Stanley (Stash) and Mary Worek.

She is survived by her children, Sean of Washington, DC, Ryan and his partner, Sarah Dillon, of Austin, TX, and Kathleen and her husband, Mark Barosky, of Boston, MA; and by her husband, Michael Sullivan of Washington, DC, from whom she was separated.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 3630 Quesada St. NW, with services to follow at the church at 11 a.m. A reception will follow.