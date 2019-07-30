The Washington Post

Sharon Wells

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Wells.
Service Information
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD
20872
(301)-253-2138
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Damascus,, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Sharon Patricia Wells  

Sharon Patricia (O'Toole) Wells, 73, passed away July 23, 2019 following complications from an acute infection. Born and raised in Wethersfield, Connecticut, she graduated from Salve Regina University in 1967.
 
Sharon was predeceased by her husband, LCDR Kent W. Wells, USN (Ret.), to whom she was married for 43 years before his passing in 2012.
 
Following time in Scotland, Japan, and several locations across the country, they resided in Damascus, Maryland, since 1978. Sharon was strong and independent with a sharp wit and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
 
She is survived by her two sons and their families; Todd and Diane of Putnam Valley, New York; Colin and Jacqueline and their son, Nathaniel, of Geneva, Switzerland.
 
A viewing will be held at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home in Damascus on Thursday, August 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., and a funeral service at St. Paul Catholic Church, also in Damascus, on Friday, August 2, at 11 a.m.
 
Flowers may be sent to Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, or donations may be made to the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department, 26334 Ridge Rd. Damascus, MD 20872, who did so much to help her.
 
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published in The Washington Post on July 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.