

Sharon Patricia Wells



Sharon Patricia (O'Toole) Wells, 73, passed away July 23, 2019 following complications from an acute infection. Born and raised in Wethersfield, Connecticut, she graduated from Salve Regina University in 1967.

Sharon was predeceased by her husband, LCDR Kent W. Wells, USN (Ret.), to whom she was married for 43 years before his passing in 2012.

Following time in Scotland, Japan, and several locations across the country, they resided in Damascus, Maryland, since 1978. Sharon was strong and independent with a sharp wit and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her two sons and their families; Todd and Diane of Putnam Valley, New York; Colin and Jacqueline and their son, Nathaniel, of Geneva, Switzerland.

A viewing will be held at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home in Damascus on Thursday, August 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., and a funeral service at St. Paul Catholic Church, also in Damascus, on Friday, August 2, at 11 a.m.

Flowers may be sent to Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, or donations may be made to the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department, 26334 Ridge Rd. Damascus, MD 20872, who did so much to help her.