The Washington Post

SHARON WILLIAMSON (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Rock Baptist Church
4630 Alabama Ave., SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Sharon L. Williamson  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Survived by brothers, Cultris Williamson (Phyllis) of Upper Marlboro, MD., Joe Louis Williamson, Jr. (Lisa) of Lanham, MD.; sister, Judy Williamson of Washington, DC; special friend, David Holmes; nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. Family and friends will gather on Monday, July 1, 2019, for a visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m at First Rock Baptist Church, 4630 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on June 28, 2019
