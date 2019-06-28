Sharon L. Williamson
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Survived by brothers, Cultris Williamson (Phyllis) of Upper Marlboro, MD., Joe Louis Williamson, Jr. (Lisa) of Lanham, MD.; sister, Judy Williamson of Washington, DC; special friend, David Holmes; nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. Family and friends will gather on Monday, July 1, 2019, for a visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m at First Rock Baptist Church, 4630 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.