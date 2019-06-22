

SHARON WOOD



A longtime Arlington resident, Sharon Wood died peacefully at home on June 19, 2019 at the age of 84 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa on October 13, 1934 to Robert and Mary Curtis. She moved between Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois. She attended High school in Benton, Illinois and later moved to Athens Ohio where she met Jack, her Husband, of 64 years. They moved to Arlington, Virginia in 1964 where they resided for the remainder of their lives. She served her community by being President of The Arlington Welcome Wagon. With them she raised vast funding for various charities in the Arlington County Area. She is survived by her son, Michael Wood and daughter, Mindy (husband, Rob) Snyder, grandchildren, Max Snyder, Morgan Wood and Sammy Snyder, sister, Judy (husband Ben) Lynch, and nieces and nephew Julia Kelly, Scott Lynch, Kirsten (husband Shane) Walsh. Sharon always loved to have everything and everyone looking their best.

Friends may call at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA on Friday June 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday June 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at National Memorial Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to .