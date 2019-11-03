

SHARRON-DAWN TELESETSKY



Sharron-Dawn passed away peacefully October 14, 2019 from heart disease. She was 81. She was the loving wife of Walter for more than 58 years. They lived in Rockville, MD for nearly 50 years where they raised their daughters. They previously lived in Billerica, MA and Fairfax, VA. Sharron-Dawn was born in Big Timber, Montana. Her father was Paul Eugene Lamp, and her mother was Ardath Alexandria (Goosey) Lamp. Her father was a dairy farmer In Sweetgrass County, Montana. At age 11, Sharron-Dawn moved to San Antonio, TX. She was a brilliant scholar who obtained her undergraduate degree with honors from Incarnate Word University and did her graduate work at Marquette University where she was a teaching fellow. Although she was a biologist and ecologist by education, she went to work for the Mitre Corporation in 1962 and performed studies evaluating how human behavior affected Air Force Command and Control Systems. She left work in 1965 to raise her two loving daughters. Her passion was traveling. Fortunately, she was able to travel across the world both by land and sea. Her happiest travel days were when she was exploring Europe and Japan. She was an outstanding fashion designer, crafting her wedding dress and evening wear as well as multiple matching mother-daughter outfits. She was an accomplished musician playing the piano and the flute. She was a lifelong Episcopalian. She was a kind and gentle soul who lived by the philosophy that she wanted to be of service. She always put her family first and cared deeply for them over the past six decades. She is survived by her husband, Walter; daughters, Stephanie and Anastasia; sons-in-law, Robert and Mathew; nephew, Wesley and nieces, Melody, Marsha and Brenda. Funeral arrangements were handled by Welsh Funeral Home in Chelsea, MA and church services were at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Chelsea. She is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. To honor her aunt, Melody played bagpipes outside the church and at the burial site including solemn and joyful tunes.