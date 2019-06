SHATARA KING

JEWELL KING



Shatara King passed away on May 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of Tommy King; sister of Brittany Ellis; Gary Holland and Jayvon Holloway.

Jewell King passed on June 6, 2019. She is survived by daughter Brittany Ellis. Visitation will be held today, June 11, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m. at Victory Christian Ministries International, 3911 St. Barnabas Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.