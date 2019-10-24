Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHAUNA SORRELLS. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Unity Church 1225 R St NW Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

SORRELLS SHAUNA MARIE SORRELLS Shauna Marie Sorrells, daughter of Patricia Ann Morgan and William Edward Sorrells, was born on Friday, January 21, 1972 in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Lincoln College Preparatory Academy in 1990 and received a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from the University of Missouri, Kansas City in 1996. Prior to UMKC, Shauna attended the University of Chicago, Illinois where she pledged Beta Chapter - the second oldest chapter in the AKA sorority. In January 2012, Shauna received her Master's in Public Policy from The George Washington University. She had also completed all necessary course work and comprehensive exams towards a doctorate in public policy (ABD) . Shauna began her professional career in Kansas City working in the marketing division of the American Academy of Family Physicians. In June 2001, she moved to Alexandria, VA to be a marketing Research Manager for the United Way of America. Shauna always had an interest in public housing, wanting to be a part of making lives better, particularly for children. So in 2002, she joined the Department of Housing and Urban Development as a Policy Analyst Intern. Eventually, she would rise to the position of Director of the Office of Public Housing Programs. During her tenure, she received several HUD Departmental recognitions including four Secretarial Awards from Secretaries Jackson, Preston and Donovan, as well as an Assistant Secretary's Distinguished Service Award for exceptional efforts. Most recently Shauna served as the Chief Operating Officer for the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County. Shauna was a beautiful adventurer - whether it was through travel, food, friends or family - she was always up for trying something new. According to those who knew her, Shauna was witty, intelligent, sassy, a breath of fresh air, a force of nature, a bright light, and most importantly, an amazing mother. Shauna's light continues in this world through her wonderful son, Isaiah Dadzie, and the entire Dadzie family. Also, through her sisters (Ronnika Conway and Laura Sorrells), her brother (William Sorrells), nieces and nephews (Ciera Morgan Charles, Patricia Ann Hardman, and Jerron Cooks), and others in the Morgan/Sorrells family line. In addition, Shauna's spirit continues through her many friends who over the years became her family. Shauna was a woman with many opinions, and the confidence to share them. Her words of wisdom included: "Mommies are magic!" "I don't want none, if my homies can't have some!" "Guilt is a useless emotion." "Never change your barber, and never sit in the empty barber's chair." Shauna Marie Sorrells was loved, and she gave as good as she got, sometimes more. She will be missed, but will live on in the hearts and minds of all who were touched by her light. Memorial service 11 a.m., Friday, October 25 at Unity Church, 1225 R St NW, Washington, DC 20009.Memorial service 11 a.m., Friday, October 25 at Unity Church, 1225 R St NW, Washington, DC 20009.

