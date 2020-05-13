Sheila M. Allen
On Monday, May 4, 2020, Sheila M. Allen was called home. Beloved wife of Charles E. Allen. Devoted mother to Michelle, Charles, and Idella (Christopher). Loving grandmother of Michael, DeAndre, Charles Jr., DeMarcus, and Sydney. She is survived by her brother, Louis (Patricia); brother-in-law, Tyrone (Deborah); and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Mildred Washington; and her siblings, Jerome Jr., Diane, Joseph, Sharon, and Brenda. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests interested in attending the viewing are asked to contact Bianchi Funeral Home directly for additional instructions at 202-529-5579.