Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHEILA AUSTIN.



Sheila Renee (Bryan) Austin

(Age 66)



Of Savanah, GA, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born to the late William Earl Bryan and Jacqueline Thompson Bryan on August 30, 1953. In 1987,

Sheila married Reginald Austin. Sheila was preceded in death by her two daughters, Jean L. Reeder and Jacquelyn L Reeder. She is survived by her husband, Reginald Austin, daughter, Kimberly Reedar-Fields (Robert), grandson, Robert Field, III, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Christ Memorial Baptist Church, 1023 Dutchtown Road, Savannah, GA, 31419.