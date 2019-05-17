

Sheila P. Burke



On Sunday, May 12, 2019 of Potomac, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late John M. Burke. Loving mother of Joan Choudhary, grandmother of Sabrina and Eric Choudhary. Survived by her brother, W. Stephen McKenna and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Falls and Dunster Roads, Potomac Maryland 20854 on Monday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Raphael Catholic Church in the name of Sheila P. Burke.

Mrs. Burke was a native of Woburn, Massachusetts, graduate of Regis College 1952. She was an active parishioner of St. Raphael Catholic Church and member of the Potomac Home and Garden Club for many years.