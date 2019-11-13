SHEILA Maxine Colston "SHEELA "
Native Washingtonian. Theodore Roosevelt high class of 69 succumbed to a heart attacked in her home in Washington dc on Monday November 4, 2019. She is survived by her sisters, VaNessa and Terrell Colston; her parents the late pastor A. Lincoln and Theora Colston preceded her in death. Visitation Friday, November 15 11 a.m. until Celebration of Life services at 12 noon in the historic chapel at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722. Entombment immediately following. Services by Slocum PA. 301-979-8818