CRAIG Sheila Leary Craig (Age 85) Died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home in Annandale, Virginia surrounded by her family. She was born on December 16, 1934 in Fall River, Massachusetts to William Arthur and Ethel Leary, traveled with her family as a military spouse, and has been a resident and active member of the Annandale community since 1967. She is survived by her husband, Michael; and their nine children, Mike, Patrick, Catie, Connie, Andrew, Sheila, Danny, Molly, and Tom; their 34 grandchildren; and her brother, Brother Francis Leary, C.S.C. She was predeceased by two siblings, Ruth and Arthur Leary, and two grandchildren. Sheila and Michael met in the District of Columbia where they attended Trinity College and Georgetown University, respectively. Sheila loved being a mother, and while managing multiple military moves throughout the United States and Germany, she raised her family with Michael in a home filled with love, happiness, grace, friendships, laughter, faith and, above all, God. As a trained vocalist, her passion was singing-she spent many years singing in the church choir and a lifetime singing to and with her family. She had a deep pride in her Irish roots and visited Ireland a few times during her life to explore her ancestral roots. While raising her nine children, Sheila rarely missed ending each day with a dinner table surrounded by family, always with the best manners. While endless loads of laundry, meals and homework help occupied her days, she spent as many hours making matching outfits, volunteering at the ribbon table for swim meets at North Springfield Swim Club, being an avid spectator to her childrens' many theatrical performances and sporting events (however informal they may have been) and memorable special trips to the commissary for the weekly seven carts of groceries. After raising her children, she went back to school and attained a Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling and spent the remainder of her working years as a counselor at Northern Virginia Community College, lovingly guiding primarily adult students trying to enter the workplace. Her retirement was spent attending her grandchildren's sacraments, sporting events, school plays, dance recitals and hosting large family gatherings at every opportunity. She particularly loved her annual "Back to School" party, celebrating each grandchild individually as they embarked upon a new school year. She also found time to start the Lazarus Group at St. Michael's Catholic Church, a group devoted to assisting bereaved families plan services for their loved ones. Sheila died exactly as she lived - surrounded by her family in peace and love - passing into the arms of our Father, whom she served so well and faithfully. A funeral mass celebrating Sheila's life will be held on Thursday, November 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 7401 St. Michaels Lane, Annandale, Virginia. The family will receive friends at a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m on Wednesday, November 4 at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Christ House, 1717 Columbia Rd. NW, Washington, DC 20009 or Martha's Table, P.O. Box 97260, Washington, DC, 20090



