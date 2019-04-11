Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHEILA CRONVICH.



SHEILA M. CRONVICH



On April 8, 2019, Sheila M. Cronvich of Columbia, MD. Beloved wife of the late Lester L. Cronvich; devoted mother of Anne Cecile Cronvich; loving grandmother of Maureen Cronvich-Wright and Daniel P. Nagle.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 11 a.m. at St.Louis Roman Catholic Chapel, 12500 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD 21029. Interment in St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the .