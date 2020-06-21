SHEILA DUKES

SHEILA GROSS DUKES (Age 75)
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 12, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved daughter, Tamara Dukes; brother, Richard Gross; nephews, Sean Gross (Dari) and Khalid Gross; cousin, Stephen Tillett; great niece, Legen Gross and a host of relatives and friends. A private service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. All are welcomed to participate in the service online at www.wyliefh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.