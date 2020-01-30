SHEILA MARCIA GLANZ
Passed away suddenly on January 28, 2020 at the age of 85. Sheila joins her beloved husband of 56 years, Milton. She is survived by her daughter Liz and her son Jonathan. An avid reader, Sheila earned a Master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University in library science and was a public librarian in Baltimore and Columbia for many years. A funeral service will be held at The Meeting House in Oakland Mills, 5885 Robert Oliver Place in Columbia, MD on Friday January 31 at 11 a.m. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. By Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.