

Sheila Marie Hodges (Age 80)



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home in Ocean Pines, Maryland. Born in Washington, DC she was the daughter of the late Wilfred D. and Patrice Rice Howell. Sheila was most proud of her six children and her successful career in Real Estate, which she enjoyed for over 47 years. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Leonard F. Hodges, daughters, Sharon Repass (Matt), Helen Croghan, Joan Bauk (Daniel), Carolyn Bergamini (Peter), Maureen Slay (Alan), and son, Brian (Michele); grandchildren, Megan and Michele Repass; Riley and Marie Croghan; Lauren, Colleen, Patrick and Christine Bauk; Christine and Paul Bergamini; Ryan and Katie Slay; Joe and Johnny Hodges.

Friends and relatives will be received at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadephia Ave, Ocean City, MD at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment in Garden of the Pines Cemetery will be private for the family. A donation in her memory may be made to: Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood, Rd., NE Washington, DC, 20017-1554, or to Diakonia, 12747 Old Bridge Rd., Ocean City, MD 21842.