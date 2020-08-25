1/1
SHEILA LANDAUER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHEILA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHEILA KRAMER BRAN LANDAUER  
Sheila Kramer Landauer passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020, at the age of 81. She is survived by her sons Paul Bran (Nina Levine) and David Bran (Sandy) and her granddaughter Aliza Bran. Born in Lynchburg, VA, to Albert and Shirley Kramer, Sheila grew up in Washington, DC, graduating from Coolidge High School in 1957. She was married to Samuel Bran for 30 years and to Lee Landauer for almost 20 years until his death in 2010. Sheila was an antiques dealer (Bran-dee Antiques) in Ellicott City, MD for many years before she retired to Scottsdale, AZ. She also raised and showed Shelties and Collies and was never without a beloved Yorkshire terrier at her side in later years. She had an artistic eye, loved music and enjoyed going out dancing with her girlfriends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date for friends and family. Donations may be made in her memory to The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), 1255 23rd St., NW, Ste.450, Washington, DC 20037, or online at www.humanesociety.org, or call 866-720-2676.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved