SHEILA LANDAUER

SHEILA KRAMER BRAN LANDAUER
Sheila Kramer Landauer passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020, at the age of 81. She is survived by her sons Paul Bran (Nina Levine) and David Bran (Sandy) and her granddaughter Aliza Bran. Born in Lynchburg, VA, to Albert and Shirley Kramer, Sheila grew up in Washington, DC, graduating from Coolidge High School in 1957. She was married to Samuel Bran for 30 years and to Lee Landauer for almost 20 years until his death in 2010. Sheila was an antiques dealer (Bran-dee Antiques) in Ellicott City, MD for many years before she retired to Scottsdale, AZ. She also raised and showed Shelties and Collies and was never without a beloved Yorkshire terrier at her side in later years. She had an artistic eye, loved music and enjoyed going out dancing with her girlfriends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date for friends and family. Donations may be made in her memory to The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), 1255 23rd St., NW, Ste.450, Washington, DC 20037, or online at www.humanesociety.org
, or call 866-720-2676.