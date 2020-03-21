The Washington Post

SHEILA MOORE

Sheila Kinney Moore  
(Age 90)  

On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Robert James Moore; mother of Robert John Moore, Melissa Moore Armstrong, Eileen Moore Kramer, Mary Moore Gill, the late Frank Guy Moore, II and the late Karen Marie Moore. She was the proud grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 12. (SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC) Graveside Service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814.

