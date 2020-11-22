1/
SHEILA PATERNO
Sheila Paterno  
A resident of Wesley Chapel, FL died unexpectedly on November 11, 2020 after several years of declining health.Sheila is survived by her three children: Lisa Pacuk (Wayne) of Florida; Robin Davis of Florida; and Tyler McKnight (Anne) of Pennsylvania. She also had loving grandchildren: Jessica, Amelia, and Abigail.An avid reader, she was a member of the Friends of the Library in Pasco County, FL. She was also a member of Woman's Club Zephyrhills, FL, St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Florida, and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Landover Hills, MD and enjoyed volunteering when she was able.She will be deeply missed by friends and family from coast to coast in the US.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a funeral service is not being planned. However, there will be a virtual celebration of life at a later date and time which will be announced through her family and social media. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to a place near and dear to her heart: White City Schools, P.O. Box 8, White City, KS 66872.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

