SHEILA PHYLLIS POMS
On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Julius Poms; devoted mother of Kari (Michael) Diamond, Keith (Laura) Poms, Craig (Abby) Poms and her late daughter-in-law Tracy Britten; loving grandmother of Matthew and Lauren (Rabb) Poms, Allison and Kate Poms, Lexi (Poms) and Trevor John, Jacob and Eric Diamond, Ben and Celia Krichman. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 10:30 a.m. at Temple Shalom, 8401 Grubb Rd., Chevy Chase, MD with interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens. Luncheon following interment at Magianno's, 2001 International Drive, McLean, VA. Contributions may be made to Miriam's Kitchen or . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.