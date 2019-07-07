The Washington Post

SHEILA POMS

Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Temple Shalom
8401 Grubb Rd.
Chevy Chase, MD
SHEILA PHYLLIS POMS  

On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Julius Poms; devoted mother of Kari (Michael) Diamond, Keith (Laura) Poms, Craig (Abby) Poms and her late daughter-in-law Tracy Britten; loving grandmother of Matthew and Lauren (Rabb) Poms, Allison and Kate Poms, Lexi (Poms) and Trevor John, Jacob and Eric Diamond, Ben and Celia Krichman. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 10:30 a.m. at Temple Shalom, 8401 Grubb Rd., Chevy Chase, MD with interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens. Luncheon following interment at Magianno's, 2001 International Drive, McLean, VA. Contributions may be made to Miriam's Kitchen or . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
