

Sheila Anne Rogovin



A widely respected psychologist in the Washington, DC area, died in her home on March 27, 2020, from cancer. Dr. Rogovin graduated from Queens College, with a BA in psychology, and later earned a PhD in Counseling Psychology from American University with honors.

Dr. Rogovin was known as an insightful counselor, who never shied away from difficulties, preferring to meet them head on. Over the years, she brought her skills and wise demeanor to help not only countless patients but also friends and family. Dr. Rogovin was known for her energy, wisdom, generosity, discipline, humor and for hosting warm and elegant dinner parties and Passover Seders. Family and friends described her as fearless in confronting whatever wrongs crossed her path with a clarity of vision that permitted her to prioritize things and not get caught up in distractions.

Dr. Rogovin was married to Mitchell Rogovin, a well-known Washington, DC lawyer; they had three children, Lisa Lindon, Wendy Rogovin, and John Rogovin. Several years after her husband died, Dr. Rogovin married prominent group-therapy psychiatrist Stewart Aledort in 1998. They loved traveling, theater, and spending time with their grandchildren.

Dr. Rogovin was the co-author of two books -- Couple Fits and Lila the Lady Bug.

Dr. Rogovin derived great joy from how her family remained close over distances and differences. She is survived by her beloved husband, Stewart Aledort, children, Lisa Lindon (Timothy Lindon), Wendy Rogovin, John Rogovin (Jaye Rogovin), step-daughter, Kara Aledort, grandchildren, Emily Lindon (Lucas Muller), Julia Lindon, Lily Velona, David Velona, Hattie Rogovin and Eva Rogovin and great grandchild, Isaac Lindon Muller.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the ACLU in Dr. Rogovin's name. The family will schedule a memorial service at a later time.