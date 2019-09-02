Sheldon Irwin Grosberg
On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Sheldon Irwin Grosberg, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of Judy Grosberg; devoted father of Michael (Carly) Grosberg; Joel (Orly) Grosberg; loving brother of Larry (Susan) Grosberg and Barbara (Eddie) Gauthier; cherished grandfather of Rosie, Willa, Sasha and Noah. Sheldon was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and active member of his community. He volunteered his time and efforts to many organizations dedicated to improving the lives of others. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11 a.m. at B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg, MD. Family will be receiving friends immediately following the services on Wednesday with Minyan at 7:30 p.m. and resuming on Thursday with Minyan at 7:30 p.m. and Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the residence of Joel and Orly Grosberg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Council for the Aging (accessjca.org
), Mobile Medical Care (mobilemedicalcare.org
) or Save a Child's Heart (saveachildsheart.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.