SHELDON HAUCK

Sheldon Joseph Hauck (Age 83) Sheldon passed away peacefully from natural causes on August 27, 2020 at his home in Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Joan Graham Hauck; father of Sheldon J. "Jay" (Allyson Walsh) Hauck, Jr. and Graham S. (Alixine O'Malley) Hauck; grandfather of Caroline, Charlotte, Madeline, and Mary Elizabeth Hauck, Childs, Isabella, and Conrad Hauck; brother of Everett J. "Sparky" Hauck. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in private at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament on Saturday, September 12. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sheldon J. Hauck Scholarship Fund at St. Albans School, 3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington DC 20016 or the U.S.S. Hornet Museum, Sheldon J. Hauck Memorial Donations, P.O. Box 460, Alameda, CA 94501. To view a full obituary, sign the guestbook and celebrate Sheldon's life, please visit his obituary at: