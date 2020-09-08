1/
SHELDON HAUCK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHELDON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHELDON JOSEPH HAUCK  
Sheldon Joseph Hauck (Age 83) Sheldon passed away peacefully from natural causes on August 27, 2020 at his home in Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Joan Graham Hauck; father of Sheldon J. "Jay" (Allyson Walsh) Hauck, Jr. and Graham S. (Alixine O'Malley) Hauck; grandfather of Caroline, Charlotte, Madeline, and Mary Elizabeth Hauck, Childs, Isabella, and Conrad Hauck; brother of Everett J. "Sparky" Hauck. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in private at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament on Saturday, September 12. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sheldon J. Hauck Scholarship Fund at St. Albans School, 3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington DC 20016 or the U.S.S. Hornet Museum, Sheldon J. Hauck Memorial Donations, P.O. Box 460, Alameda, CA 94501. To view a full obituary, sign the guestbook and celebrate Sheldon's life, please visit his obituary at:www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved